USCCB committee chairman affirms Church’s closeness to immigrant laborers

April 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Migration has paid tribute to immigrant workers.

“Immigrant workers are integral to the life of our nation,” Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso, Texas, said in an April 15 statement. “Not only are they working in some of the most arduous conditions but frequently with limited legal protections, and they are more susceptible to human trafficking and other forms of exploitation.”

“The Church, in her abiding love for every person as a son or daughter of God, gives special consideration to the poor, the marginalized, and the excluded,” he continued. “The Church remains committed to securing rights and justice for those who labor humbly in the shadows, and we urge leaders to undertake much-needed reforms that recognize their essential contributions.”

