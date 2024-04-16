Catholic World News

Leading EU official meets with Pontiff; demography discussed

April 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Dubravka Šuica, the European Commission’s vice president for democracy and demography.

“It is a humbling experience to have the honor to meet His Holiness Pope Francis & discuss the crucial role of compassion in politics, shared values, safeguarding children’s rights & tackling demographic challenges,” she tweeted. “An inspiring dialogue on making meaningful differences.”

She later tweeted, “Thank you for your words of encouragement for our work on demographic trends, as well as the support & gratitude towards our efforts to ensure ... children have a safe childhood & equal opportunities.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

