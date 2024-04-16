Catholic World News

Lower religious practice correlates with lower mental health

April 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A survey of 240,000 people in 65 nations found that “countries with the lowest mental well-being scores have lower levels of active religious practice,” The Wall Street Journal reported in an article on “The Mental-Health Benefits Linked to Going to Church.”

