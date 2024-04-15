Catholic World News

Orthodox prelate attacked during sermon at Australian service

April 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A bishop of the Assyrian Orthodox Church was assaulted and stabbed as he preached during a church service in Sydney, Australia, on April 15.

The prelate, Mar Mari Emmanuel, was hospitalized for treatment of multiple wounds, and three members of the congregation who intervened were also injured. But none of the sounds were considered life-threatening.

A video of the incident showed a man approaching the bishop and flailing at him with a knife. The assailant was arrested. His motive for the attack was not clear.

