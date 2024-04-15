Catholic World News

Vatican tribunal rejects prosecutor’s complaint against Italian journalist

April 15, 2024

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican court has dismissed a defamation complaint brought by the Vatican’s chief prosecutor against an Italian journalist, explaining that the Vatican does not have jurisdiction over Italian media outlets.

Prosecutor Alessandro Diddi had filed the suit last week against Marco Perfetti, who operates the Silere Non Possum blog. Diddi’s complaint charged that the site had defamed the Holy See by making public results of an audit of the Rome vicariate.

Judge Giuseppe Pignatone tossed the case after a brief hearing. A similar complaint filed by the Vatican prosecutor in 2016 against Italian reporters had been dismissed on the same grounds.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!