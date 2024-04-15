Catholic World News

Papal tribute to life lessons of past Spaniards

April 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received mayors of Spain’s world heritage cities (Grupo Ciudades Patrimonio de la Humanidad) on April 13.

“I think that our interest in heritage cannot be limited to the artistic and cultural sphere, but should have a broader outlook, embracing the entirety of the person who receives this legacy and the peoples who have handed it down,” the Pope said in prepared remarks that were handed to participants.

“The historical situations—with their lights and shadows—speak to us of real men and women, with authentic sentiments, who should be lessons of life for us, before being museum pieces,” he added.

