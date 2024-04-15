Catholic World News

Crib, carpentry workshop, forest: papal encouragement for scout projects

April 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received members of the National Council of the Italian Catholic Scout Movement for Adults on April 13 and commented on three of the movement’s projects: giving “a thermal crib to the Lampedusa First Aid and Reception Centre; building a nautical carpentry workshop in Zambia; and planting a forest in Argenta, Romagna.”

In commented on the projects, the Pontiff lamented Italy’s low birth rate, paid tribute to the dignity of work (while criticizing arms production), and rued ecological damage.

“It is good for you to continue to be an open and caring community, ready to welcome, listen and accompany those whom the Lord places in your path; a prophetic community courageously proclaiming the Gospel and eager to step out of your own circle to meet others, especially those who inhabit the existential peripheries of your time,” the Pope concluded.

