Malawi’s bishops deplore abduction, torture of nun

April 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of Malawi deplored “in the strongest terms” the abduction, torture, and assault of a nun in Zomba, a city of 100,000.

The nuns was abducted by “unknown occupants of a car that stopped for her, pretending to be good Samaritans,” the bishops said.

Malawi, a southeastern African nation of 21.3 million (map), is 80% Christian (32% Catholic), 15% Muslim, and 5% ethnic religionist.

