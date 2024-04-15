Catholic World News

Priest pepper-sprayed during confession in Texas cathedral

April 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Father Tony Neusch, the rector of St. Mary’s Cathedral in Amarillo, Texas, reported that he was pepper-sprayed in the confessional by a mentally ill individual.

“We will suspend confessions, except by appointment, until security cameras can be installed in the chapel,” said Father Neusch. “I am sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, but the safety of our confessors and those waiting to receive the Sacrament needs to be preserved.”

