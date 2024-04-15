Catholic World News

Sudan civil war leaves no seminarians and almost no Catholic Church

April 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Sudan (map)—a northeastern African nation of 48 million that is 92% Muslim and 4% Christian—has been devastated by civil war since April 2023.

Before the civil war, the Church “was tolerated and could run some hospitals and schools – even if it wasn’t allowed to openly proclaim the Faith,” said Kinga Schierstaedt of Aid to the Church in Need. The civil war has led to the closing of the seminary and parishes, the return of missionaries to their native lands, and the physical separation of the nation’s leading prelate from his see of Khartoum.

Sudan is distinct from largely Christian and animist South Sudan, which Pope Francis visited in 2023.

