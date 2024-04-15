Catholic World News

Share with others your encounter with Jesus, Pope tells pilgrims

April 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: During his Regina Caeli address for the Third Sunday of Easter, Pope Francis encouraged pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square to discuss with others their encounter with Jesus.

In the day’s Gospel reading (Luke 24:35-48), “Jesus arrives precisely while they are sharing the story of the encounter with Him,” Pope Francis said. “This makes me think that it is good to share, it is important to share faith.”

He continued, “What do we struggle to talk about? The most beautiful thing we have to tell: our encounter with Jesus.” He encouraged the pilgrims to share with family, friends, and others “the unique moments in which we perceived the Lord alive and close, who kindled joy in our hearts or dried our tears, who transmitted confidence and consolation, strength and enthusiasm, or forgiveness, tenderness.”

