Priest in Myanmar shot down during Mass

April 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A Catholic priest in Myanmar was shot and gravely wounded on April 12 as he celebrated Mass.

Father Paul Khwi Shane Aung was rushed from St. Patrick’s church in Moe Nyin to a nearby hospital. He was reportedly undergoing surgery, with no report yet available on the outcome.

The priest was gunned down by two men who entered the church; one woman in the congregation was also wounded.

