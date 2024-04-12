Catholic World News

Chaldean Catholic returns to Baghdad after voluntary exile

April 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Louis Sako has returned to Baghdad, after a self-imposed exile to protest the Iraqi government’s failure to recognize his religious authority.

The Chaldean prelate moved to Erbil, in Kurdistan, last July, after Iraq’s President Abdul Latif Rashid revoked a decree acknowledging the Patriarch’s legal control over the assets of the Chaldean Church. The Iraqi prelate said that he would return to Baghdad “only when the cancellation of the decree is withdrawn.”

However, the Patriarch returned to the capital city on April 12, at the invitation of Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani—who made a point of greeting the Patriarch at the airport.

