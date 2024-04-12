Catholic World News

Pope’s popularity ratings in US still high despite slippage

April 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The vast majority of American Catholics have a favorable impression of Pope Francis, but his popularity has slipped a bit, according to a new Pew Research poll.

The poll found that 75% of respondents rated the Pontiff favorably—down from 83% in 2021. Among Catholics who report attending Mass at least weekly the number is slightly lower, at 71%. The poll found a more dramatic difference along political lines, with 89% of the Democratic respondents favorable to the Pope, against 63% of the Republicans.

The Pew study also yielded the interesting result that 72% of American Catholics say Pope Francis has changed the direction of the Catholic Church, with 40% seeing a “major” change. Only 14% of respondents saw no change.

