Catholic World News

Archbishop Gänswein to become papal nuncio?

April 12, 2024

» Continue to this story on Katholisch

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis plans to appoint Archbishop Georg Gänswein, whom he had sent into exile from Rome, as an apostolic nuncio, according to multiple media reports.

Archbishop Gänswein, the longtime private secretary to Pope Benedict XVI, was ordered to leave Rome last year. He has been living in his native Freiburg, Germany, without an ecclesiastical assignment for the last several months. Pope Francis has made no secret of his discontent with the 67-year-old German prelate, recently telling an interviewer that the archbishop “did some very difficult things to me.”

However, according to the latest reports the Pope plans to end Archbishop Gänswein’s exile, and appoint him to head a Vatican diplomatic mission. The reports now circulating in Rome do not specify which country Archbishop Gänswein will be assigned to, but say the announcement will come soon.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!