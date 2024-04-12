Catholic World News

Papal thanks, encouragement for Papal Foundation

April 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on April 12 with members of the Papal Foundation, thanking them for their support of the charitable works of the Holy See.

The Pope also encouraged the members to nurture their own spiritual lives. “Let us not forget to adore the Lord,” he said. “We neglected this form of prayer and we need to take it up again: adoring the Lord in silence.”

The Papal Foundation was established in 1988 by the late Cardinal John Krol of Philadelphia to provide financial support for the Holy See. Expanded significantly under the leadership of the former cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the group encountered some unusual controversy in 2018 when Vatican officials pressed for a $25 million grant to rescue a troubled hospital in Rome—a project outside the usual scope of the group, which typically funds work in underdeveloped countries.

