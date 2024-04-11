Catholic World News

Swiss bishops move forward with ‘Synodal Commission’

April 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Switzerland have announced plans to move forward with the formation of a “Synodality Commission” to “test forms of synodal decision-making at the national level.”

The Swiss bishops’ plan—bearing similarities to the controversial plan of the German bishops, which has caused friction with Rome—would establish a 30-member commission to help “set priorities for the renewal of the Catholic Church in Switzerland.” The commission’s members, appointed for an experimental 5-year period, will be drawn from “the different linguistic regions, youth and adult organizations, migration, religious orders, scientific theology and liturgy as well as different areas of pastoral care.”

