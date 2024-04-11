Catholic World News

Scottish bishop-elect dies before ordination

April 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A Scottish priest who was due to be ordained as a bishop later this month has died unexpectedly.

Father Martin Chambers, who had been named by Pope Francis to become Bishop of Dunkeld, died in his sleep on April 10. The cause of death has not been determined. The bishop-elect, who was 59 years old, was not known to have any serious medical problems.

