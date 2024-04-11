Catholic World News

SSPX priest admits to abuse charges in France

April 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A prominent priest of the traditionalist Society of St. Pius X (SSPX) has acknowledged sexual misconduct with boys under his care, as he face criminal charges in a French court.

“I ask for forgiveness from the victims and deeply regret everything I have done,” said Father Arnaud Rostand. The reported abuse took place during SSPX activities in France, Spain, and Switzerland.

Father Rostand has also served as the SSPX district superior in the US from 2008 to 2014.

