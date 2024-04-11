Catholic World News

Fight the ‘throwaway culture,’ Pope urges

April 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting on April 11 with members of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, Pope Francis spoke on the theme of the group’s meeting: Disability and the Human Condition.

“Vulnerability and frailty are part of the human condition, and not something proper only to persons with disabilities,” the Pope said. He called for efforts to combat a “throwaway culture,” by emphasizing compassion and inclusion.

