Cardinal Gregory: Respectfully invite LGBTQ community to accept Church’s moral teaching

April 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Responding to an interview question about the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith’s new declaration, Dignitas Infinita, Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington described the document as “a welcome summation of the Church’s moral and doctrinal teaching.”

“In terms of [the Pope’s] outreach to the LGBT community, he’s also made it clear that he has great love and affection and respect for people who have a different sexual orientation,” Cardinal Gregory continued. The Pope “can’t ignore the history of our faith, but he can call us to be respectful of others, but also to invite others to see and to appreciate and to accept the Church’s moral teaching.”

The Pope’s “respect, his love for people and the LGBTQ community, is already documented, but he also has to call them to a deeper awareness of the Church that they want to belong to, that they do belong to – not just want to belong to, but they do belong to, and its principles of moral vision,” Cardinal Gregory said later in the interview. “The most loving parent, at least in my own experience, but watching it in other situations, listens with the heart of the parent to a child, but it doesn’t believe that the child gets everything they ask for.”

