Papal prayers for victims of Kazakh floods, Myanmar war

April 10, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his weekly public audience on April 10, Pope Francis asked for prayers for the victims of massive flooding in Kazahstan.

The Pope also repeated his prayers for “the tormented Ukraine, Palestine, and Israel.” He then added: “War is everywhere. Let us not forget Myanmar.”

