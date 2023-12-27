Catholic World News

Pope, at general audience, reflects on fortitude

April 10, 2024

At his April 10 general audience, held in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis reflected on justice, in the latest talk in a series of Wednesday general audiences devoted to the virtues and vices.

The Pontiff read aloud only part of his prepared address. The Holy See Press Office noted that the text “includes parts that were not read out [a]loud, but should be considered as such.”

“In our continuing catechesis on the virtues, we now consider fortitude, which the Catechism defines as ‘the moral virtue that ensures firmness in difficulties and constancy in the pursuit of the good,’“ according to the Vatican’s summary of his remarks. “With the help of this virtue, we are strengthened in our daily efforts, sustained by grace, to resist temptation and to overcome all obstacles to living fully our new life in Christ.”

The summary continued:

Those obstacles may be from within, such as fear, anxiety or guilt, or from without, such as trials, tribulations or persecution. Cultivating the virtue of fortitude makes us take seriously the reality of evil and actively combat all forms of injustice in the world around us. May the example of fortitude and perseverance shown by Jesus and the saints encourage us in our journey of Christian faith and confirm our trust in the risen Christ’s definitive victory over sin and death.

