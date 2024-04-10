Catholic World News

13-year-old Filipina who loved the Eucharist begins official path to sainthood

April 10, 2024

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: The diocesan phase of the canonization cause of the Servant of God Niña Ruíz-Abad was inaugurated on April 7 at the cathedral in Laoag City, Philippines.

Ruíz-Abad, known for her devotion to the Blessed Sacrament, suffered from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and died of a heart attack in 1993 at the age of 13.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!