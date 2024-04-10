Catholic World News

Leading Catholic hospital system shrinks maternity care

April 10, 2024

» Continue to this story on RNS

CWN Editor's Note: Ascension—a Catholic hospital system that is the second-largest private hospital system in the United States—has “closed labor and delivery departments at a higher rate than the national average from 2012 to 2021”, according to Religion News Service, “and to date has shuttered more than 26% of its units that existed in 2012.”

Ascension executives maintain that consolidating maternity services at fewer hospitals has led to a higher level of care; critics maintain that consolidation has reduced access to care and that the nonprofit corporation has sufficient cash reserves (“upwards of $15 billion,” according to the report) to offer maternity care at more locations.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!