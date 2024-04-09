Catholic World News

Philippine bishops call for protection of land rights of indigenous people on resort island

April 09, 2024

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Philippine bishops’ Episcopal Commission for Indigenous Peoples has called for the protection of the land rights of the indigenous Ati people on Boracay, which has become a resort island.

“The Ati people have been stewards of the land for generations,” said Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo, president of Caritas Philippines, but certificates granted by the government respecting their land rights were cancelled in 2023. “Powerful and influential people wanted these certificates cancelled. We must help the Ati in prayer, encourage them, pay tribute to them, support them financially and legally.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!