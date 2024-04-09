Catholic World News

Pope visits working-class Roman parish, meets with 35 area priests

April 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: On April 5, Pope Francis visited with 35 priests at Sant’Enrico (St. Henry) Parish in Rome.

The Vatican has not released a transcript of the conversation during the 90-minute meeting. Auxiliary Bishop Daniele Salera said that the Pope and the priests discussed the plight of prisoners, the importance of women in priestly formation, and the 2025 jubilee.

