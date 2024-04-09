Catholic World News

Freed Nigerian priest discusses abduction ordeal

April 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Father Idahosa Amadasu, a Nigerian priest who was kidnapped and freed in 2020, recalled his ordeal in an account shared with Aid to the Church in Need.

“Whenever I became afraid, or they threatened me with their guns, I reminded myself that the God I serve is greater than their guns,” he said. “I also said the prayer to St. Michael often, because there is something quite demonic in an atmosphere where human life does not matter, or when money is valued above life.”

“It is reassuring to know that God’s special protection is not one that simply prevents misfortunes from happening, but rather He prevents such misfortunes from consuming us,” he added.

