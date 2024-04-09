Catholic World News

Study from Netherlands: Most children outgrow transgender inclinations

April 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A 15-year study of 2,772 individuals, conducted by researchers at the University of Groningen, found that 11% of 11-year-olds had transgender inclinations—but that only 4% did at the age of 26.

“Gender non-contentedness, while being relatively common during early adolescence, in general, decreases with age and appears to be associated with a poorer self-concept and mental health throughout development,” the researchers stated.

