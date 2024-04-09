Catholic World News

Strike down law criminalizing homelessness, USCCB urges in Supreme Court brief

April 09, 2024

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has filed an amicus curiae (friend of the court) brief in the case of City of Grants Pass, Oregon v. Johnson, in which the Supreme Court will decide whether a law criminalizing homelessness constitutes cruel and unusual punishment, which is forbidden by the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution.

“The contention that the government may impose criminal punishments on homeless people precisely because of their homelessness deeply conflicts with settled western and Catholic understandings for many centuries,” the USCCB argues. “It is likewise inconsistent with the views of the Founding generation and with current constitutional principles.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!