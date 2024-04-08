Catholic World News

Russian prosecutors press charges against Ukrainian priests

April 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A Ukrainian Orthodox priest who disappeared after Russian forces seized control of Crimea in May 2023 is now facing espionage charges brought by a Russian prosecutor.

For months Russian occupation officials had refused to offer any information about the whereabouts of Father Konstiantyn Maksimov. But a regional prosecutor has now announced that espionage charges have been filed against him.

Two priests of the Ukrainian Catholic Church, Fathers Ivan Levytsky and Bohdan Heleta, who have been missing nsince November 2022, now also are likely to face criminal charges, for allegedly cooperating with anti-Russian forces.

