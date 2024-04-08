Catholic World News

Trump: leave abortion issue to states

April 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Former President Donald Trump has stated that laws regarding abortion should be left to the individual American states.

In a video message, the presumptive Republican candidate for the White House—who has drawn strong support from the pro-life movement—said:

My view is now that we have abortion where everybody wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation or perhaps both. And whatever they decide must be the law of the land — in this case, the law of the state.

