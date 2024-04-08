Catholic World News

Papal trip to Indonesia confirmed for September

April 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops’ conference of Indonesia has confirmed plans for a visit by Pope Francis, scheduled for September 3-5.

The papal voyage has widely anticipated. Although the Vatican has only confirmed that a trip to Asia and Oceania is “under study,” the bishops of Papua New Guinea announced in January that they expect a visit from Pope Francis in August. There have also been reports that the Pope might stop in Singapore, Vietnam, and other locations.

Pope Francis had scheduled a visit to Indonesia in 2020, but that trip was canceled because of the Covid lockdown. Cardinal Ignatius Suharyo of Jakarta said it “has now been rescheduled” for September.

