Leading Spanish lawmaker, Pontiff discuss government abuse report

April 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Francina Armengol, president of the Congress of Deputies of Spain, on April 6. The Socialist lawmaker holds a position comparable to that of the Speaker of the House in the United States.

Armengol said that she and the Pope discussed “the progress made in Spain in investigating cases of pedophilia within the Church, based on a report from the Ombudsman that the Congress will soon debate.”

It was “a pleasure to meet with Pope Francis and agree on the need to work on broad agreements in favor of the common good,” she added. “To end the conflicts that affect the civilian population. So that peace returns. To end the tension that only generates disaffection and populism. So that useful politics returns.”

