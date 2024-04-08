Catholic World News

Papal prayer for bus crash victims in South Africa

April 08, 2024

» Continue to this story on Rome Reports

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis mourned the victims of the Mmamatlakala bus crash in South Africa, in which a bus went off the side of a bridge, killing 45 of the 46 people on board.

“I would like to remember the people who died in the bus crash in South Africa a few days ago,” the Pope told pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square on April 7. “Let us pray for them and for their families.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!