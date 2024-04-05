Catholic World News

Spanish priest dies from burns after Easter vigil ceremony

April 05, 2024

» Continue to this story on Daily Mail

CWN Editor's Note: A Spanish priest, Father Javier Sanchez, died of severe burns that he suffered when a spark set his vestments on fire during candle-lighting ceremony at the Easter Vigil.

Witnesses said that the bowl that was used to start the Easter fire caught on fire itself, and sent off sparks that caught on the priest’s vestments. Father Sanchez, engulfed in flames, stood between the burning bowl and members of the congregation, to protect them.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!