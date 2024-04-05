Catholic World News

French court rules against Cardinal Ouellet in nun’s dismissal

April 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A French secular court has ruled that Cardinal Marc Ouellet acted improperly in dismissing a woman from a traditionalist religious community.

The court in Lorient found that the cardinal—who was the prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops—did not follow the rules of the religious community when he signed a decree dismissing Mother Marie Ferréol from the Dominicans of the Holy Spirit. The court ordered a payment of over €200,000 for “material and moral damage” caused by her dismissal.

The Dominicans of the Holy Spirit, founded in 1943 by Father Victor-Alain Berto, had twice been the subject of apostolic visitations—the first in 2013, following charges of abuse by Father Berto, and the second in 2020, following up on the first. Lawyers for Mother Marie Ferréol said that she had denounced internal abuses beginning in 2011, leading eventually to her dismissal from the community in 2021.

