Rely on prayers of the faithful, Pope urges seminarians

April 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “Love, the first love, is what has called us all here, and keeping it alive is our principal obligation,” Pope Francis said at an April 4 meeting with seminarians and teachers from Latin American seminaries in Rome.

The Pope encouraged the future priests to “rely on the prayers of all the members of the faithful.” He told them never to “underestimate the power of the intercession of those whom God has placed in your path.”

The audience was for students and staff members of the the Latin-American, Brazilian, and Mexican Pontifical Colleges in Rome.

