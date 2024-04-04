Catholic World News

Tensions in Jerusalem as zealots seek to evict Armenian Christians

April 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Tensions flared in Jerusalem this week as Jewish radicals—apparently aided by police—sought to evict residents from the Armenian quarter, in the southwest of the Old City.

The Armenian Patriarchate complained that police officers removed protective barriers from the neighborhood and, without showing any legal authorization, began to evict priests.

