Catholic World News

‘They want to become nuns and priests. Student debt holds them back.’

April 04, 2024

» Continue to this story on New York Times

CWN Editor's Note: The New York Times has published a respectful article on recent college graduates who aspire to become priests or religious, but are hampered by student loan debt. The article also discusses organizations that seek to assist them.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!