Engage with Nigeria’s bishops to counter extremism, USCCB committee chairman urges US Secretary of State

April 04, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace urged Secretary of State Antony Blinken to “engage with the local Catholic Church leadership.”

“I believe that we need to be very proactive in Nigeria to address the growing and alarming level of fragility that exists in Africa’s most populous nation before the forces in the Sahel intensify the crisis,” Bishop A. Elias Zaidan wrote in an April 2 letter to Blinken. “This region of Africa needs a partnership and the leadership of the United States if it is to withstand the forces of violence and extremism.”

