Catholic World News

Mexican bishops seek mediation role to curb violence

April 03, 2024

» Continue to this story on Washington Post

CWN Editor's Note: Mexico’s Catholic bishops are ready to engage in talks with the country’s leading drug lords, in a bid to curtail the gang violence that has plagued the country.

The bishops—who have criticized the government’s approach to drug trafficking—cite a “profound crisis of violence and social disintegration” as their reason for taking an active role in the matter. “We are witnessing incredible violence against our people,” Bishop Ramon Castro of Cuernavaca told the Washington Post.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!