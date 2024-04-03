Catholic World News

Spanish bishop, laicized, marries in Church

April 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A Spanish bishop who was dispensed from his vows by Pope Francis has married in the Church.

Xavier Novell, the former Bishop of Sonsona, had resigned his post in 2021, and subsequently entered into a civil marriage with the novelist Silvia Caballol. The couple have two children.

This week Caballol announced: “Xavier and I have finally been able to get married in the Church, thanks to the mercy of the Holy Father who has granted him laicization.”

