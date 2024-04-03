Catholic World News

Nuclear deterrence is an illusory, Vatican envoy argues

April 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s representative at the UN argued that nuclear disarmament is a “moral duty,” and spoke of the “illusory logic of deterrence,” in an April 1 address to the UN Disarmament Commission.

Archbishop Gabriele Caccia said: “Rather than preventing conflict, the availability of weapons encourages their use and increases their production.”

