Renewed papal appeal for Gaza ceasefire

April 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his public audience on April 3, Pope Francis repeated “my firm request for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.” He spoke after Israeli air strikes killed seven relief workers who were delivering humanitarian supplies in Gaza.

The Pope also told his audience, “I hold a rosary and a New Testament left by a soldier who died in the war.” He named the deceased Ukrainian soldier—Oleksandr—and asked the faithful to pray for all those who die at war.

