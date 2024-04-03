Catholic World News

Ukrainian bishops meet with Zelenskyy

April 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of the Latin-rite Catholic Church in Ukraine met on April 2 with President Volodomyr Zelenskyy, who urged their support for the country’s war effort.

Zelenskyy said that a victory over Russia “will definitely be achieved thanks to our warriors, our people, and your sincere prayers.”

The Catholic bishops—who met with the president along with Protestant leaders—warned Zelenskyy that problems would arise if priests were mobilized to serve in the armed forces.

