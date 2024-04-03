Catholic World News

University launches gender studies program that seeks to be authentically Catholic

April 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The University of St. Thomas in Houston has announced an online graduate certificate in sexuality and gender.

“There are plenty of programs at secular universities on women’s and gender studies, but this is the first one from a full, authentically Catholic perspective,” said Kevin Stuart, director of the Nesti Center for Faith and Culture at the university.

“There is a need for study and academic rigor in these areas as Catholics, because our voice needs to heard, and we need to be able to go toe-to-toe with secular women’s studies programs,” added Leah Jacobson, the program manager.

