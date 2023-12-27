Catholic World News

Pope, at general audience, reflects on justice

April 03, 2024

At his April 3 general audience, held in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis reflected on justice, in the fourteenth talk in a series of Wednesday general audiences devoted to the virtues and vices.

The Pontiff read aloud only part of his prepared address. The Holy See Press Office noted that the text “includes parts that were not read out [a]loud, but should be considered as such.”

“In our continuing catechesis on the virtues, we now turn to justice, which the Catechism describes as “the constant and firm will to give their due to God and neighbor” (no. 1807), according to the Vatican’s summary of his remarks. “Justice is not only a virtue to be practiced by individuals; it is above all a social virtue, for it is directed to the creation of communities in which each person is treated in accordance with his or her innate dignity.”

The summary continued:

Justice is thus the basis of peace. The practice of justice demands the practice of other virtues, such as honesty, integrity, respect for law and commitment to the common good. Jesus calls blessed those who hunger and thirst for righteousness (cf. Mt 5:6). How greatly our world, riven by war and manifest inequality, needs men and women firmly committed to the pursuit of justice, so that the human family can live and flourish in unity, solidarity and peace.

