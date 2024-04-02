Catholic World News

Vatican document on human dignity due April 8

April 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith will release a document on human dignity next Monday, April 8.

Cardinal Victor Fernandez, the prefect of the dicastery, is scheduled to introduce the new document—entitled Infinite Dignity, on human dignity—at a Vatican press conference.

Cardinal Fernandez, who has encountered severe criticism for the declaration Fiducia Supplicans, allowing blessings for same-sex couples, has indicated that the new document will cover a broader range, exploring the theological basis for the Church’s teachings on the dignity of human life.

