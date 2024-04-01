Catholic World News

Cardinal Gregory chides Biden for being ‘cafeteria Catholic’

April 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Wilton Gregory of Washington, DC, chided President Joe Biden for being a “cafeteria Catholic” during an Easter Sunday appearance on the CBS television program Face the Nation.

Questioned about Biden—who had declared that Easter Sunday should be observed as “Transgender Day of Visibility”—the cardinal replied: “I would say that he’s very sincere about his faith. But like a number of Catholics, he picks and chooses dimensions of the faith to highlight while ignoring or even contradicting other parts.”

